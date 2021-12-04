Humaniq (HMQ) Price Reaches $0.0076 on Exchanges

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded up 19.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 4th. One Humaniq coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Humaniq has traded down 14.1% against the dollar. Humaniq has a total market capitalization of $1.41 million and approximately $45,300.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001205 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004081 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00041877 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.20 or 0.00240329 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00007956 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Humaniq Profile

Humaniq (HMQ) is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 coins and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 coins. Humaniq’s official website is humaniq.com . Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Humaniq is a decentralized application created on the Ethereum blockchain to deliver banking tools to the roughly two bln global inhabitants without access to more traditional institutions using the biometric technology as a anti-sybil measure. The dapp is to be made available for smartphones, making it globally accessible. HMQ is an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all operations within the network and will also be distributed to users through bounty and referral programs. “

Humaniq Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humaniq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Humaniq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

