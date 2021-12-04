Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $89.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Hub Group, Inc. is a transportation management company that provides multi-modal solutions throughout North America, including intermodal, truck brokerage, dedicated and logistics services. The company is one of the largest over-the-road brokers in North America. The Company arranges for the movement of its customers’ freight in containers and trailers over long distances. Hub Group operates through a nationwide network of hubs, located near significant concentrations of shipping customers and railheads. As a publicly traded company, Hub Group delivers innovative, customer-focused solutions and industry leading service to help customers better control supply chains and their costs. It operates through a nationwide network of hubs, located near significant concentrations of shipping customers and railheads. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. “

HUBG has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens increased their target price on Hub Group from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hub Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Hub Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on Hub Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.92.

NASDAQ HUBG opened at $79.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 1.00. Hub Group has a fifty-two week low of $52.35 and a fifty-two week high of $86.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Hub Group had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hub Group will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 38.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 27.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group during the second quarter valued at $79,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group during the second quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group during the second quarter valued at $96,000. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

