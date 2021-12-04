Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Short Interest Update

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a decline of 30.9% from the October 31st total of 1,520,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 298,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

In related news, CFO J Lindsey Alley sold 10,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.93, for a total transaction of $1,169,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 26.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 112.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HLI traded down $3.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.12. 327,606 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,279. Houlihan Lokey has a 52-week low of $63.38 and a 52-week high of $119.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.68 and a 200-day moving average of $91.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.72.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.54. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $537.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.43%.

HLI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Houlihan Lokey from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $86.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.80.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.