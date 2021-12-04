Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Horizon Bancorp stock opened at $20.17 on Friday. Horizon Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.65 and a 1-year high of $21.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $877.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $62.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Horizon Bancorp will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is a positive change from Horizon Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.30%.

In related news, EVP Kathie A. Deruiter sold 4,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $97,419.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HBNC. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 6,433.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 102.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 77,533.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 9,304 shares in the last quarter. 53.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

