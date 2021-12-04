Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 97.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HON opened at $203.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.15. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $194.55 and a one year high of $236.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $217.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The company had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 50.39%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HON. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.73.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

