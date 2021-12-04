HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) CEO Dana L. Stonestreet Sells 10,000 Shares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $300,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:HTBI opened at $30.00 on Friday. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $18.36 and a one year high of $32.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.60 million, a P/E ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.63.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.18. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $38.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.60 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. This is a positive change from HomeTrust Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. HomeTrust Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 29.03%.

HTBI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 2.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 5.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 6.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC raised its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 1.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 58,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 129.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. 60.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It involves in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

