Home REIT (LON:HOME) Sets New 1-Year High at $119.00

Home REIT Ltd (LON:HOME)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 119 ($1.55) and last traded at GBX 118 ($1.54), with a volume of 770656 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 116 ($1.52).

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 113.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 112.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a GBX 0.84 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This is a boost from Home REIT’s previous dividend of $0.83. This represents a yield of 0.75%.

In other Home REIT news, insider Marlene Wood acquired 10,000 shares of Home REIT stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 109 ($1.42) per share, with a total value of £10,900 ($14,240.92).

Home REIT Company Profile (LON:HOME)

Home Retail Group Limited, formerly Home Retail Group plc, is a general merchandise retailer. The Company’s segments include Argos and Financial Services. Argos is a multi-channel retailer, which sells products through approximately 845 stores, Website and mobile applications. Argos is supported by an in-house financial services offer, which provides a range of credit products for the Company’s customers.

