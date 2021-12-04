Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 61 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 5.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 317.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 56,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,526,000 after purchasing an additional 42,941 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 28,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 393.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 5,694 shares in the last quarter.

VGT opened at $436.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $431.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $412.92. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $334.08 and a 52-week high of $463.68.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

