Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 351 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOE. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 243,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,318,000 after acquiring an additional 10,948 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $248,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $57,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 15.0% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $42,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $144.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $145.93 and its 200-day moving average is $143.62. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $115.88 and a twelve month high of $151.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.