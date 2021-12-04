Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,948 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,243 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,948 shares during the quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.2% during the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 278,262 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $15,029,000 after purchasing an additional 16,333 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 20.2% in the third quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 30,236 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 5,090 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.9% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 47,613 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.8% in the third quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 74,144 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071 shares during the last quarter. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $51.42 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.74 and a 12 month high of $61.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.70. The firm has a market cap of $215.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $84,615.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,662 shares of company stock worth $252,898. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

