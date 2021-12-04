Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,281 First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL)

Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.25% of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FCAL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 11,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,832,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ FCAL opened at $54.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.65 and a 200-day moving average of $54.95. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 1-year low of $53.11 and a 1-year high of $57.99.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd.

About First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

