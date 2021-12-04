Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,108 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 15,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $217.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $228.53 and a 200 day moving average of $224.76. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $185.65 and a 12-month high of $241.06.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.