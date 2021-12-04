HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 649,200 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the October 31st total of 835,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 194,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other HNI news, VP Steven M. Bradford sold 10,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $429,019.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $80,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in HNI by 2.2% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of HNI by 28.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of HNI by 5.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of HNI by 0.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of HNI by 1.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 75.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HNI stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.88. 186,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,059. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.10 and its 200 day moving average is $40.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 0.95. HNI has a 1 year low of $32.22 and a 1 year high of $46.93.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43. The company had revenue of $586.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.14 million. HNI had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 13.13%. HNI’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. HNI’s payout ratio is currently 73.81%.

About HNI

HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the following segments: Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.

