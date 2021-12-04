Hive (HIVE) Price Reaches $2.04 on Major Exchanges

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. One Hive coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.04 or 0.00003913 BTC on major exchanges. Hive has a market capitalization of $771.19 million and approximately $189.25 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hive has traded down 11.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000173 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000995 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000657 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 35.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00005919 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 45.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000545 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 378,457,685 coins. The official website for Hive is hive.io. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

