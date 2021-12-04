Hifi Finance (MFT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $101.14 Million

Hifi Finance (CURRENCY:MFT) traded down 20.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 4th. One Hifi Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Hifi Finance has traded 28.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hifi Finance has a total market capitalization of $101.14 million and $41.38 million worth of Hifi Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hifi Finance alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001233 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004017 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00041340 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00008040 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.66 or 0.00239446 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Hifi Finance Profile

Hifi Finance is a coin. It launched on July 4th, 2018. Hifi Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Hifi Finance is https://reddit.com/r/mainframe . Hifi Finance’s official Twitter account is @HifiFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hifi Finance is a blockchain based platform for decentralized applications. Hifi Finance network enables any application to send data, store files and manage payments. MFT is an ethereum-based token that powers Hifi Finance platform. MFT token can also be used as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

Hifi Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hifi Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hifi Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hifi Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hifi Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hifi Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.