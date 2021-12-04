Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Shares Gap Down to $77.31

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $77.31, but opened at $75.08. Hibbett Sports shares last traded at $72.12, with a volume of 4,904 shares trading hands.

HIBB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America cut shares of Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.83.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $381.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.65 million. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio is 9.33%.

In other news, CEO Michael E. Longo bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.08 per share, for a total transaction of $350,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Mitchell Benck bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.34 per share, for a total transaction of $148,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 0.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,321,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 0.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 996,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,487,000 after purchasing an additional 9,164 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 5.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 630,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,481,000 after purchasing an additional 35,081 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 1.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 579,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,964,000 after purchasing an additional 5,761 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 7.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 388,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,855,000 after purchasing an additional 25,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

About Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

