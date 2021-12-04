Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.850-$2.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.650. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Hibbett Sports also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.700-$11.900 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:HIBB opened at $69.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.84 and its 200-day moving average is $84.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.06. Hibbett Sports has a 52 week low of $41.70 and a 52 week high of $101.65.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $381.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.65 million. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 45.01%. Hibbett Sports’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hibbett Sports will post 11.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.33%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HIBB shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hibbett Sports from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Hibbett Sports from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hibbett Sports currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $101.83.

In related news, SVP David Mitchell Benck purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.34 per share, with a total value of $148,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael E. Longo purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.08 per share, with a total value of $350,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 4.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 9,242 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Hibbett Sports by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Hibbett Sports by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

