Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $163.83 Million

Posted by on Dec 4th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages predict that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) will post $163.83 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heritage Insurance’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $161.65 million and the highest is $166.00 million. Heritage Insurance posted sales of $159.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Insurance will report full-year sales of $628.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $626.50 million to $630.85 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $658.23 million, with estimates ranging from $641.35 million to $675.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Heritage Insurance.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.21). Heritage Insurance had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a negative return on equity of 5.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

HRTG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Heritage Insurance from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

In other Heritage Insurance news, Chairman Richard A. Widdicombe acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.84 per share, with a total value of $58,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kirk Lusk bought 8,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $49,737.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 22,885 shares of company stock worth $134,020 in the last three months. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Heritage Insurance by 78.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 8.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 8.2% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 10.1% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 4.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HRTG traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,073. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.40. Heritage Insurance has a 1 year low of $5.47 and a 1 year high of $12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Heritage Insurance’s payout ratio is currently -29.27%.

About Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of personal and residential premium, property, and casualty insurance policies. It offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance, and commercial residential insurance. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heritage Insurance (HRTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG)

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.