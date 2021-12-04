Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $163.83 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) will post $163.83 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heritage Insurance’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $161.65 million and the highest is $166.00 million. Heritage Insurance posted sales of $159.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Insurance will report full-year sales of $628.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $626.50 million to $630.85 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $658.23 million, with estimates ranging from $641.35 million to $675.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Heritage Insurance.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.21). Heritage Insurance had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a negative return on equity of 5.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

HRTG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Heritage Insurance from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

In other Heritage Insurance news, Chairman Richard A. Widdicombe acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.84 per share, with a total value of $58,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kirk Lusk bought 8,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $49,737.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 22,885 shares of company stock worth $134,020 in the last three months. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Heritage Insurance by 78.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 8.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 8.2% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 10.1% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 4.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HRTG traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,073. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.40. Heritage Insurance has a 1 year low of $5.47 and a 1 year high of $12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Heritage Insurance’s payout ratio is currently -29.27%.

Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of personal and residential premium, property, and casualty insurance policies. It offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance, and commercial residential insurance. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

