Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $186.75.

HRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Herc from $143.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Herc from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Herc from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Herc from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Herc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 78,710 shares of Herc stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.23, for a total value of $13,792,353.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 29,960 shares of Herc stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.40, for a total transaction of $5,404,784.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,622 shares of company stock worth $35,259,811 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HRI. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Herc by 16.2% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Herc by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Herc during the third quarter worth $1,287,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of Herc during the third quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Herc during the third quarter worth $11,264,000. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HRI opened at $163.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 2.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $178.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.22. Herc has a fifty-two week low of $59.34 and a fifty-two week high of $203.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $550.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.06 million. Herc had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 23.75%. Herc’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Herc will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

