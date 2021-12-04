Henry Schuck Sells 1,127,028 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) CEO Henry Schuck sold 1,127,028 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $71,059,115.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Henry Schuck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Henry Schuck sold 1,300,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total value of $88,816,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 16th, Henry Schuck sold 929,327 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $70,628,852.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Henry Schuck sold 400,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.67, for a total value of $26,668,000.00.

Shares of ZI opened at $56.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.63. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.86 and a 52 week high of $79.17. The stock has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 948.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.17.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $197.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ZI shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZI. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 7,566.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 56.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

