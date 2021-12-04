Helmet.insure (HELMET) Price Hits $0.12 on Top Exchanges

Helmet.insure (CURRENCY:HELMET) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 4th. During the last week, Helmet.insure has traded down 23.1% against the U.S. dollar. Helmet.insure has a total market capitalization of $5.02 million and approximately $319,187.00 worth of Helmet.insure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Helmet.insure coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000245 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.93 or 0.00059707 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,019.99 or 0.08295350 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $31.52 or 0.00065034 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.47 or 0.00083506 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,107.91 or 0.99271875 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002640 BTC.

About Helmet.insure

Helmet.insure’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,345,248 coins. Helmet.insure’s official Twitter account is @Helmet_insure

According to CryptoCompare, “Helmet is a peer-to-peer price-shield insurance protocol on BSC (Binance Smart Chain), originated from option trading logic. Helmet allows everyone to create insurance policy of any cryptoasset in the market, protecting DeFi users against the risk of price fluctuations. “

Helmet.insure Coin Trading

