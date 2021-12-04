HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of HEICO (NYSE:HEI) in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $180.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of HEICO in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a sector perform rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on shares of HEICO in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $169.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HEICO from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HEICO presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $145.50.

Get HEICO alerts:

Shares of HEI opened at $139.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $140.19 and its 200 day moving average is $136.54. HEICO has a fifty-two week low of $115.57 and a fifty-two week high of $151.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a PE ratio of 68.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.93.

In other HEICO news, Director Adolfo Henriques acquired 925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $112.13 per share, with a total value of $103,720.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at $123,343. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Eric A. Mendelson acquired 834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $124.89 per share, with a total value of $104,158.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,068,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,407,373.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 8.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of HEICO during the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Newfound Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of HEICO by 33.4% during the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HEICO during the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of HEICO during the second quarter valued at about $215,000. 25.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

Further Reading: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.