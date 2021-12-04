HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,991 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in HEICO were worth $2,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HEICO by 35.6% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 504,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $70,364,000 after acquiring an additional 132,573 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HEICO by 4.8% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 379,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $52,965,000 after acquiring an additional 17,317 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,343,000. AXA S.A. raised its stake in shares of HEICO by 2.8% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 108,146 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of HEICO by 0.7% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 79,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,100,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. 25.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HEI stock opened at $139.47 on Friday. HEICO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.57 and a fifty-two week high of $151.60. The stock has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

In other HEICO news, insider Eric A. Mendelson purchased 834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $124.89 per share, with a total value of $104,158.26. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,068,199 shares in the company, valued at $133,407,373.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Adolfo Henriques purchased 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $112.13 per share, for a total transaction of $103,720.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,343. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on HEICO in a research note on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded HEICO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist Securities upped their price target on HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on HEICO in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.50.

HEICO Profile

HEICO Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

