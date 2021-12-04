Hedera Hashgraph Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $377.52 Million (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 3rd. Hedera Hashgraph has a market cap of $5.28 billion and approximately $377.52 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $107.45 or 0.00199787 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00037101 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003235 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $343.78 or 0.00639221 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000586 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00016834 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.05 or 0.00065176 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

About Hedera Hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It launched on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,832,756,028 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

