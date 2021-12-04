Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600,000 shares, a decline of 28.5% from the October 31st total of 9,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HL. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hecla Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Hecla Mining from $7.75 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on Hecla Mining in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.64.

NYSE HL traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.12. The company had a trading volume of 8,327,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,434,280. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 50.73 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.61. Hecla Mining has a twelve month low of $4.66 and a twelve month high of $9.44.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $193.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.65 million. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 4.41%. Hecla Mining’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.0038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -18.75%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hecla Mining by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 55,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its holdings in Hecla Mining by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 8,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc increased its holdings in Hecla Mining by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 32,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hecla Mining by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 240,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. 59.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

