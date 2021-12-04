Head to Head Review: Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) versus Airsculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS)

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) and Airsculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

This table compares Teladoc Health and Airsculpt Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teladoc Health -43.60% -1.47% -1.33% Airsculpt Technologies N/A N/A N/A

80.7% of Teladoc Health shares are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of Teladoc Health shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Teladoc Health and Airsculpt Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teladoc Health $1.09 billion 13.53 -$485.14 million ($5.77) -16.02 Airsculpt Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Airsculpt Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Teladoc Health.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Teladoc Health and Airsculpt Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Teladoc Health 0 14 14 0 2.50 Airsculpt Technologies 0 0 4 0 3.00

Teladoc Health currently has a consensus price target of $181.19, suggesting a potential upside of 96.03%. Airsculpt Technologies has a consensus price target of $20.75, suggesting a potential upside of 93.56%. Given Teladoc Health’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Teladoc Health is more favorable than Airsculpt Technologies.

Summary

Teladoc Health beats Airsculpt Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc. engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure. The company was founded on June 13, 2002 by George Byron Brooks and Gary Wald and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

About Airsculpt Technologies

AirSculpt Technologies Inc. is a provider of body contouring procedures delivering a premium consumer experience under its brand, Elite Body Sculpture. At Elite Body Sculpture, it provide custom body contouring using our proprietary AirSculpt(R) method which removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure. AirSculpt Technologies Inc. is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla.

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.