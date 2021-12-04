Head to Head Review: First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) and Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC)

First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) and Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares First Seacoast Bancorp and Provident Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Seacoast Bancorp 11.68% 3.54% 0.45% Provident Bancorp 24.39% N/A N/A

5.0% of First Seacoast Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.6% of Provident Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of First Seacoast Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of Provident Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Seacoast Bancorp and Provident Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Seacoast Bancorp $17.90 million 3.28 $1.08 million N/A N/A Provident Bancorp $63.95 million 5.11 $11.98 million $0.96 18.99

Provident Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than First Seacoast Bancorp.

Volatility & Risk

First Seacoast Bancorp has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Provident Bancorp has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for First Seacoast Bancorp and Provident Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Seacoast Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Provident Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Provident Bancorp has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential downside of 1.26%. Given Provident Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Provident Bancorp is more favorable than First Seacoast Bancorp.

Summary

Provident Bancorp beats First Seacoast Bancorp on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Seacoast Bancorp

First Seacoast Bancorp is a holding company, which operates as a federally chartered subsidiary savings and loan mutual holding company of Federal Savings Bank. The company was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Dover, NH.

About Provident Bancorp

Provident Bancorp, Inc. is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc., a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc. is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

