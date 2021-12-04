Head-To-Head Contrast: Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) vs. BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY)

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) and BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

This table compares Boston Scientific and BrainsWay’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boston Scientific 9.45% 12.73% 6.48% BrainsWay -24.34% -13.83% -10.63%

Boston Scientific has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BrainsWay has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Boston Scientific and BrainsWay, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boston Scientific 0 2 10 1 2.92 BrainsWay 0 0 5 0 3.00

Boston Scientific currently has a consensus target price of $49.48, indicating a potential upside of 25.39%. BrainsWay has a consensus target price of $14.80, indicating a potential upside of 108.74%. Given BrainsWay’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BrainsWay is more favorable than Boston Scientific.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.8% of Boston Scientific shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.6% of BrainsWay shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Boston Scientific shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Boston Scientific and BrainsWay’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boston Scientific $9.91 billion 5.67 -$82.00 million $0.73 54.05 BrainsWay $22.06 million 5.29 -$5.39 million ($0.24) -29.54

BrainsWay has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Boston Scientific. BrainsWay is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Boston Scientific, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Boston Scientific beats BrainsWay on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities. The Cardiovascular segment comprises of technologies or diagnosing and treating coronary artery disease and other cardiovascular disorders including structural heart conditions. The MedSurg segment focuses on Endoscopy, which provides devices to diagnose and treat a broad range of gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions with innovative and invasive technologies. The company was founded by John E. Abele and Pete Michael Nicholas on June 29, 1979 and is headquartered in Marlborough, MA.

About BrainsWay

Brainsway Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company, which focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD). The Deep TMS uses magnetic pulses to stimulate neurons and consequently modulates the physiological activity of the brain. The company was founded by Avner Hagai, Yiftach Roth, Abraham Zangen, and David Zacut on November 7, 2006 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.