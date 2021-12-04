Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $34.70

Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $34.70 and last traded at $34.70, with a volume of 598 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.25.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Hargreaves Lansdown to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hargreaves Lansdown from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.81.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $1.3995 per share. This represents a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

About Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY)

Hargreaves Lansdown Plc engages in the provision of investment products and services, financial planning and advice. The company was founded by Peter Kendal Hargreaves and Stephen Philip Lansdown in July 1981 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

