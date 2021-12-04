HARD Protocol Price Tops $0.90 (HARD)

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 4th. HARD Protocol has a total market cap of $70.08 million and $42.35 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HARD Protocol has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar. One HARD Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.90 or 0.00002123 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00060252 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,018.07 or 0.08286922 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.52 or 0.00065002 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.94 or 0.00084430 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,448.32 or 0.99920540 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002654 BTC.

HARD Protocol Profile

HARD Protocol’s genesis date was November 2nd, 2020. HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,125,000 coins. The official website for HARD Protocol is hard.kava.io . HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HARD Protocol is a cross-chain money market for digital assets that aims to provide the ability to lend, borrow, and earn with a wide variety of assets including BTC, XRP, BNB, BUSD, KAVA, USDX, and others. The platform is built on the interoperable Kava blockchain that provides cross-chain bridges, Chainlink oracles, security from the Tendermint consensus mechanism, and other infrastructure designed as a foundation for DeFi applications and services. Core to the HARD Protocol is the HARD token, a governance token that enables holders to have a say in the on-going management and evolution of the platform. The HARD token is used for platform governance voting, as a reward for lenders and borrowers and for KAVA token stakers on the platform. “

HARD Protocol Coin Trading

