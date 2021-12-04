Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) Given a €120.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €120.00 ($136.36) target price on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HLAG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($136.36) target price on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €150.00 ($170.45) target price on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Warburg Research set a €180.00 ($204.55) target price on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €145.00 ($164.77) target price on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €250.00 ($284.09) price objective on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €157.20 ($178.64).

The firm has a market cap of $38.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.33, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.49. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €65.50 ($74.43) and a 52-week high of €235.60 ($267.73). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €199.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €192.25.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; operates an e-commerce portal that provides real-time access to transport data, as well as services to manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface, and mobile app that allows to manage shipping process; and provides e-mail, security information and verified gross mass services.

