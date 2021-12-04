Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Acquired by Detalus Advisors LLC

Detalus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 101.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 24.8% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boit C F David acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Hanesbrands stock opened at $16.48 on Friday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.66 and a 12-month high of $22.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.45.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a positive return on equity of 99.95%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -66.67%.

HBI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.22.

Hanesbrands Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.