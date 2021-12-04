Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) PT Raised to $48.00

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) had its target price increased by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $27.00 to $48.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 48.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.73.

Shares of HALO opened at $32.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.28. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $31.79 and a 12-month high of $56.40. The company has a current ratio of 8.99, a quick ratio of 8.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.57.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $115.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.94 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 187.85% and a net margin of 88.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Connie Matsui sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total value of $1,292,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $2,119,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 587,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,883,840.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 211,450 shares of company stock worth $8,582,599 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $335,000. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 22,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 21,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $954,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

