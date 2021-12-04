Halma (LON:HLMA) PT Raised to GBX 3,030 at Barclays

Halma (LON:HLMA) had its price target lifted by Barclays from GBX 2,620 ($34.23) to GBX 3,030 ($39.59) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HLMA. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Halma in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Peel Hunt restated a reduce rating and issued a GBX 2,573 ($33.62) target price on shares of Halma in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt restated a reduce rating and issued a GBX 2,573 ($33.62) target price on shares of Halma in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Halma from GBX 2,575 ($33.64) to GBX 2,980 ($38.93) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,651.20 ($34.64).

Shares of Halma stock opened at GBX 3,004 ($39.25) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,975.36 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,856.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.40 billion and a PE ratio of 43.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.21. Halma has a 12-month low of GBX 2,214 ($28.93) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,189 ($41.66).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 7.35 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.24%. Halma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.24%.

In other Halma news, insider Jennifer Ward sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,137 ($40.99), for a total value of £313,700 ($409,851.06).

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

