Guido Jouret Sells 400 Shares of Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY) Stock

Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY) Director Guido Jouret sold 400 shares of Plantronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $10,424.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Guido Jouret also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Guido Jouret sold 2,700 shares of Plantronics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total transaction of $76,518.00.

Shares of POLY stock opened at $25.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 670.92, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.52. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.84. Plantronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.69 and a 52-week high of $50.89.

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $419.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.18 million. Plantronics had a net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 178.02%. Plantronics’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Plantronics, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on POLY shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Plantronics in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plantronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

About Plantronics

Plantronics, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of headsets, voice, video, and content sharing solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products and Services. The Products segment includes the firm’s headsets, voice, and video product lines. The Services segment includes the maintenance support on hardware devices, as well as professional, managed, and cloud services and solutions.

