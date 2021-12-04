Guidewire Software Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:GWRE)

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 2,825 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 958% compared to the average daily volume of 267 put options.

In other news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 7,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total transaction of $854,101.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marcus Ryu sold 45,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total value of $5,312,504.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,218 shares of company stock valued at $8,526,380 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period.

GWRE opened at $111.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of -95.09 and a beta of 1.29. Guidewire Software has a 52 week low of $91.76 and a 52 week high of $134.21.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $165.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.73 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 5.44% and a negative net margin of 13.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Guidewire Software will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GWRE has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Sunday, September 5th. TheStreet downgraded Guidewire Software from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.