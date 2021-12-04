Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Shares Down 5.6%

Shares of Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) traded down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.76 and last traded at $21.76. 111 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 4,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.06.

The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.46.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Simec in the 3rd quarter valued at about $296,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Grupo Simec in the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Grupo Simec by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Grupo SIMEC SAB de CV engages in the manufacture, processing and distribution of steel and structural steel products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, U.S., and Brazil. The Mexico segment represents the results of the operations in Mexico, including plants in Mexicali, Guadalajara, Tlaxcala, and San Luis Potosi.

