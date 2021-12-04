GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) Short Interest Up 29.9% in November

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 533,800 shares, an increase of 29.9% from the October 31st total of 410,900 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:GP traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.48. 89,886 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,821. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.49. GreenPower Motor has a 52 week low of $12.08 and a 52 week high of $34.45.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in GreenPower Motor by 3,278.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 76,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 74,252 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in GreenPower Motor in the third quarter valued at about $229,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in GreenPower Motor by 29.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of GreenPower Motor by 3.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,146,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,934,000 after purchasing an additional 77,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, F3Logic LLC purchased a new position in shares of GreenPower Motor in the third quarter worth about $156,000. 21.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
GreenPower Motor Company Profile
GreenPower Motor Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of electric powered vehicles for commercial markets. It offers electric-powered school buses, vans, charter buses, and double-deckers. The company was founded by Fraser Atkinson and Phillip W. Oldridge on March 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
