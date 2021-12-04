GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) Short Interest Up 29.9% in November

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 533,800 shares, an increase of 29.9% from the October 31st total of 410,900 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:GP traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.48. 89,886 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,821. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.49. GreenPower Motor has a 52 week low of $12.08 and a 52 week high of $34.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in GreenPower Motor by 3,278.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 76,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 74,252 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in GreenPower Motor in the third quarter valued at about $229,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in GreenPower Motor by 29.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of GreenPower Motor by 3.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,146,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,934,000 after purchasing an additional 77,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, F3Logic LLC purchased a new position in shares of GreenPower Motor in the third quarter worth about $156,000. 21.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GreenPower Motor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of GreenPower Motor from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of GreenPower Motor in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of GreenPower Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.60.

GreenPower Motor Company Profile

GreenPower Motor Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of electric powered vehicles for commercial markets. It offers electric-powered school buses, vans, charter buses, and double-deckers. The company was founded by Fraser Atkinson and Phillip W. Oldridge on March 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

