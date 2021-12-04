Greenlane Renewables (TSE:GRN) Trading 0.8% Higher

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (TSE:GRN)’s stock price traded up 0.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1.32 and last traded at C$1.29. 231,297 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 714,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.28.

Separately, TD Securities reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a C$2.50 price target on shares of Greenlane Renewables in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$184.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.47.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.