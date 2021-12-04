GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) Short Interest Up 27.5% in November

GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,320,000 shares, an increase of 27.5% from the October 31st total of 1,820,000 shares. Approximately 11.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 315,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.3 days.

In other news, VP Lindsey Lee sold 6,675 shares of GreenBox POS stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total value of $51,264.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 56.30% of the company’s stock.

Get GreenBox POS alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GBOX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in GreenBox POS by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 38,462 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in GreenBox POS during the 3rd quarter valued at $823,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of GreenBox POS during the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of GreenBox POS by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of GreenBox POS during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GBOX traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.54. The company had a trading volume of 462,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,782. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.47. GreenBox POS has a one year low of $4.39 and a one year high of $20.78.

GreenBox POS Company Profile

GreenBox POS, a technology company, develops, markets, and sells blockchain-based payment solutions. The company's blockchain-based systems are designed to facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets, representing cash or data, on a blockchain-based ledger. GreenBox POS was incorporated in 2007 and is based in San Diego, California.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for GreenBox POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenBox POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.