Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.10.

Several research firms recently commented on GPRE. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Green Plains from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Green Plains from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Green Plains from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRE traded down $2.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 653,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,875. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 1.72. Green Plains has a twelve month low of $11.91 and a twelve month high of $44.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.29 and a 200 day moving average of $34.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.03). The business had revenue of $746.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.46 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 76.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Green Plains will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Green Plains news, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 5,000 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total transaction of $82,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 71,226 shares of company stock worth $2,870,515. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPRE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 31.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 12.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 16.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 9.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter.

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

