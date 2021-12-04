Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Sells 216 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 6.6% of Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $8,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 24,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,482,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $107.77 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $81.23 and a 12-month high of $111.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.52 and its 200-day moving average is $105.74.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

