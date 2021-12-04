Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU) Receives GBX 1,321.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,321.67 ($17.27).

Several research firms recently weighed in on GFTU. Liberum Capital raised their price objective on Grafton Group from GBX 1,270 ($16.59) to GBX 1,325 ($17.31) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,620 ($21.17) price target on shares of Grafton Group in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

LON GFTU opened at GBX 1,200 ($15.68) on Wednesday. Grafton Group has a 1-year low of GBX 790 ($10.32) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,425 ($18.62). The company has a market capitalization of £2.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,283.43 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,259.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.19, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

