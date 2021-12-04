GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Sells 532 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 3.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,285 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Garmin by 123.5% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Garmin by 139.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Garmin by 34.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 289 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Garmin during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Garmin during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

GRMN opened at $135.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $149.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.49. The company has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.96. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $113.59 and a 52 week high of $178.80.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 22.85%. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Garmin from $155.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on Garmin from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.57.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

