GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Sells 373 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC decreased its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Waste Management comprises 1.2% of GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the third quarter valued at $200,000. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,322,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fundamentun LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 14,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Shares of WM opened at $163.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $159.05 and a 200-day moving average of $150.70. The company has a market cap of $68.28 billion, a PE ratio of 39.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.83. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $109.11 and a one year high of $168.04.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.10). Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.69%.

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total value of $1,816,567.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.00.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.