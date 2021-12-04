GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Sells 353 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 38,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 15,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 6,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 35,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $69.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.31. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $52.60 and a 1-year high of $73.53.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.