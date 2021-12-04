GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Has $950,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lessened its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SKYY. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 31.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the second quarter worth about $200,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 111.8% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the second quarter worth about $541,000.

NASDAQ:SKYY opened at $101.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.58. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12-month low of $89.02 and a 12-month high of $119.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

