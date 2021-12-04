GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Has $3.03 Million Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC reduced its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,251 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Target makes up 0.8% of GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $3,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 458.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 166.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Target by 107.5% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TGT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Target in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.41.

TGT stock opened at $247.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $166.82 and a 12-month high of $268.98. The stock has a market cap of $118.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $247.45 and its 200 day moving average is $245.43.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. Target’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 12.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s payout ratio is 28.66%.

Target announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total transaction of $1,047,214.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total transaction of $788,885.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

