GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Cuts Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $722,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

In related news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $99,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MS stock opened at $98.21 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $61.86 and a 1-year high of $105.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $176.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.54.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.42%. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.76%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MS shares. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.79.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

See Also: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.