GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Buys 183 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,306 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,295 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,292,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 8,575 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,351,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 18,240 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,127,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. SVB Leerink began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $488.82.

UNH stock opened at $449.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $435.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $419.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $320.35 and a 1 year high of $466.00.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total value of $1,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,500 shares of company stock valued at $36,855,125 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

